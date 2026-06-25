At least 164 people have died in the earthquakes in Venezuela, acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced, quoted by Reuters.



The injured are nearly 1,000 according to new provisional official data, cited by AFP.

Rodriguez announced the creation of a fund to deal with the damage from the disaster, the initial amount of which will be 200 million dollars. Resources from the International Monetary Fund will be used for it.

There has been no official information so far about Bulgarian citizens injured or killed as a result of the earthquakes in Venezuela on June 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told BTA.

Due to the earthquakes in Venezuela, a state of emergency has been introduced, and international airports have been temporarily closed. Telecommunications, rail transport and the metro are currently restricted.

Updated information is expected from the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Brazil, which is also responsible for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the MFA added.

Interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez announced earlier today that at least 32 victims of the two strong earthquakes tonight with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.2 in the area of the capital Caracas have been confirmed, Reuters reported. According to her, at least 700 people were injured.