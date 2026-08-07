11 injured after explosion and fiery inferno in the Bronx

A powerful explosion shook an apartment building in the Norwood neighborhood of the Bronx, causing a devastating 5th degree fire.

According to the latest data from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), at least 11 people were injured in the incident, including three civilians in critical condition and three seriously injured firefighters. Firefighters confirmed that one lifeless body was also found during the search in the debris.

The explosion occurred around 12:30 local time on the second floor of the 5-story apartment building on “East 209th“ street. The shock wave was so strong that it knocked doors off their hinges and threw window frames across the street, witnesses told CBS News New York, comparing the experience to a strong earthquake.

More than 300 firefighters and rescue teams were involved in controlling the fire. Their work was extremely difficult due to high temperatures and a partial collapse of the third floor onto the second, which forced the teams to temporarily withdraw from the interior of the building, Fox 5 New York reported.

The investigation into the causes of the tragedy is ongoing. Local residents claim to the media that they have smelled a strong gas for months, but authorities are also investigating a version of a faulty lithium-ion battery from an e-bike. Con Edison immediately cut off gas supply to the area for safety reasons. The American Red Cross provided temporary accommodation for 45 residents who were evacuated from their homes.