Zelensky in Serbia: Historic visit to Moscow's camp

The administration of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has officially confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first official visit to Belgrade on August 8, reports UNITED24 Media. This is an unprecedented diplomatic move, as Serbia is traditionally considered one of Russia's closest allies in Europe and has so far categorically refused to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.

Diplomatic sources cited by The Straits Times, defines the upcoming visit as an “sonic slap in the face to Moscow“. Kiev's main goal is to gradually separate Belgrade from the Russian sphere of influence. A key memorandum on trade cooperation is expected to be signed during the meeting between Vučić and Zelensky, as well as the resumption of negotiations on a free trade zone.

Although Serbia maintains neutrality, the country has already provided over 60 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and has repeatedly declared that it recognizes its territorial integrity, including Crimea and Donbas.

Tensions in Poland: Ukrainian Consulate Responds to Beatings

Against the backdrop of diplomatic successes, the security of Ukrainian citizens abroad remains a critical issue. The Consulate General of Ukraine has reacted sharply to a series of xenophobic attacks in Poland, the Ukrinform agency reports. The latest serious incident was registered in the city of Kozhukhov (Lubusz Voivodeship), where three Ukrainians were brutally beaten in a hostel after a scandal over the music being played. The perpetrators shouted "Go back to Ukraine!" before carrying out the attack.

According to investigative journalists from the publication European Truth, similar incidents are also common in other large cities such as Wrocław and Gdańsk, where people are often attacked on the streets or in shops just because of their Ukrainian accent or because they have been mistakenly identified.

The Ukrainian Consulate has issued an official position in which it categorically condemns any manifestations of hatred and xenophobia:

Diplomats urge Polish law enforcement agencies to conduct an objective and swift investigation.

Ukrainian citizens in Poland are urged to remain calm and not succumb to provocations.

In the event of any threat, citizens should immediately seek assistance from the police and the relevant consulate.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, has already ordered diplomatic missions to closely monitor the cases and provide full legal and medical assistance to the victims.