11 injured in Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

The situation in the Middle East is sharply deteriorating after Saudi Arabia found itself under simultaneous threat from the north and south. Officials in Riyadh and intelligence reports are warning of upcoming coordinated attacks against key infrastructure in the country. Against this backdrop, new shelling by Yemeni Houthi rebels wounded 11 civilians in a border region.

Intelligence: Bilateral press from Iraq and Yemen

Arab Information Network Al Arabiya (alarabiya.net), citing a senior Saudi source, reported worrying data on increased coordination between Yemeni Houthis and pro-Iranian Iraqi militias. According to reports, operationally led by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the two factions are preparing synchronized missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities.

Similar warnings were also issued by global agencies such as Reuters (reuters.com) and CNN (edition.cnn.com), which confirmed that Riyadh and Washington are observing increased movement of military equipment around the kingdom's borders. Saudi authorities have described these plans as an attempt to sabotage the de-escalation and ongoing diplomatic talks in the region.

11 injured in Najran attack

In parallel with the intelligence warnings, the Saudi-led coalition reported an attack with indiscriminate shells in the southern province of Najran, located on the border with Yemen.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki, quoted by the state agency SPA (spa.gov.sa), reported that the impact was injured 11 civilians. Among the injured are:

Seven Saudi nationals (including a woman and a 4-year-old child with second-degree burns)

Two Egyptian expats

A Yemeni citizen

A Pakistani citizen

The coalition condemned the act as a gross violation of international humanitarian law and declared that it would take "deterrent measures" to protect the civilian population.

Regional context and defensive measures

The current tension is a direct continuation of the clashes since late July 2026, when Saudi Arabia, together with the US Central Command (CENTCOM), launched strikes on Iraqi militia positions in response to attacks on its refineries. At the same time, the Houthis imposed a naval blockade in the Red Sea, affecting Saudi oil exports.

In response to the threats, Riyadh is urgently stepping up its defense cooperation. According to Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), a trilateral defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan is expected to be signed in Mecca later today, with the countries' leaders already arriving in the kingdom.