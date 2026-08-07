Russian drones attacked civilians in Pavlograd and Kherson

The situation on the front in Ukraine remains critical, marked by increased Russian terror over civilian objects and unprecedented intensity of ground fighting. As of 3:51 a.m. Bulgarian time on August 7, 2026, the operational situation is worsening both along the line of contact and inside the country.

The strike on Pavlograd: Destroyed depot of “Ukrposhta“

Russian forces launched a brutal air strike on the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack was carried out with a drone-missile "Banderol", which completely destroyed a sorting depot and a base for mobile branches of the national postal operator "Ukrposhta".

The company's CEO Igor Smilyansky confirmed on his official Telegram channel (source: t.me/Ukrposhta_news) that two employees - Olya and Olya - died in the attack. Early in the morning, rescue teams continued clearing the debris. A mechanic was also injured, whose life is out of danger. The postal operator announced that it was activating alternative logistics routes to ensure the delivery of pensions and medicines, and customers will be compensated for destroyed shipments.

Drone attacks in Kherson region and alert in Kiev

In parallel with the strike in Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army has intensified its pressure in the south. In Kherson region, two men were seriously injured after targeted attacks with Russian drones. Local military administrations (source: kherson_vda_official) reported material damage to civilian cars and houses.

Due to the imminent threat of Russian ballistic missile launches, a large-scale air alert was declared in the capital Kiev and a number of other central and eastern regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces were put on full combat alert. The Air Force Command (source: kiev_military_admin) has urged citizens to immediately seek shelter due to the risk of strikes by supersonic "Dagger" missiles and North Korean KN-23 ballistic complexes.

Ukraine's General Staff: 170 battles per day

Ground fighting is reaching peak levels of intensity. According to the official morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (source: facebook.com), over the past 24 hours (Thursday) exactly 170 combat clashes were registered on the front.

The situation remains most difficult in the following areas:

Pokrovskoye direction : Russian forces have carried out 23 attacks in an attempt to break through the defenses in the areas of Shakhove and Udachne.

: Russian forces have carried out 23 attacks in an attempt to break through the defenses in the areas of Shakhove and Udachne. Slovyansko and Konstantinovsko directions : Ukrainian defenders have stopped 15 enemy assaults in each of them.

: Ukrainian defenders have stopped 15 enemy assaults in each of them. Liman direction: 6 attempts at a Russian offensive in the Yampol region were repelled.

During the same period, the Russian army launched thousands of kamikaze drones and carried out over 50 air strikes using nearly 180 guided aerial bombs (GABs) against Ukrainian positions and border settlements.