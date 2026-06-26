Sydney beaches closed repeatedly after series of shark sightings

Sydney beaches, including the world-famous Bondi Beach, have been closed repeatedly over the past four days after a series of shark sightings off the coast of Australia's largest city, authorities said today, DPA reported, BTA reported.

According to the New South Wales government's SharkSmart platform, lifeguards and drones again spotted sharks this morning near Tamarama and Bronte beaches in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Swimmers were banned from entering the water while authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Images from the Drone Shark App (Drone Shark App) showed what appeared to be a great white shark near Bondi Beach - a popular destination for surfers and international tourists. Other potentially dangerous shark species have also been reported in the area.

A shark was spotted nearby yesterday and surfers were warned over loudspeakers to get out of the water.

The heightened concern comes two weeks after a serious shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney's east, where a 35-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and had her arm amputated. Her condition has since improved, with family members saying she is no longer in danger and is conscious and responsive, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.