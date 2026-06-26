Ukraine strikes chemical plant in Russia for second time in two weeks

Ukraine has struck a chemical plant in Russia's Tula region for the second time in two weeks. This was reported by Reuters, citing Russian and Ukrainian channels on Telegram, BTA reported.

The governor of the region, Dmitry Milyaev, said that an industrial facility in Novomoskovsk, 200 km south of Moscow, was damaged.

According to a number of media reports, the plant is called “Azot“. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that the plant is crucial for the production of explosives in Russia.

„Azot“, which is considered the largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers in Russia, was also hit on June 14, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine has stepped up drone strikes deep inside Russia this year, part of its strategy to inflict economic damage and undermine Moscow's ability to continue the war. Its targets include oil refineries, terminals and ports, as well as industrial facilities, Reuters noted.

In some cases, Ukrainian forces have carried out repeated strikes on the same site over several days or weeks. This hampered efforts to repair the damage and resume operations.

Milyaev said that in the Russian city of Tula, one woman was injured and power lines were also damaged.

The Russian news agency TASS reported that in today's attack, Ukraine launched the largest number of drones since the beginning of the year.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 660 of them were destroyed over 12 Russian regions and the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.