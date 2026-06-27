The US's wrong approach to the Taiwan issue is fraught with grave consequences and conflicts. This was stated by the spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, emphasizing that Beijing is firmly opposed to the sale of American weapons to Taipei.

According to him, the US actions seriously violate China's sovereignty and send the wrong signals to the separatist forces on the island.

China's sharp tone comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension. The Donald Trump administration is currently considering a massive arms package for Taiwan worth $14 billion, which the new Taiwanese President Lai Jin-te has called for to be approved as soon as possible. However, Trump hinted that the military aid could be used as a “bargaining coin“ in negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Despite hesitant signals from the White House, American diplomats have tried to clarify the issue. As reported by the authoritative media The New York Times, the US State Department has assured Congress that arms supplies to Taipei are not subject to negotiations with Beijing and Washington remains firmly committed to ensuring the island's defense.

However, Chinese analysts warn that if the $14 billion deal is finalized, Xi Jinping may cancel his planned official visit to the US in September. Meanwhile, China has already imposed sanctions on 20 American defense companies in response to previous sales of missile systems to Taiwan.