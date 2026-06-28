Iranian strikes on Bahrain! Kuwait intercepts two ballistic missiles

A residential building in Muharraq province was damaged in today's attack on Bahrain, but there were no casualties, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Manama requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Iran accountable for its strikes.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry described the Iranian drone and missile attacks as a "dangerous escalation" that follows "a deliberate series of repeated attacks" against the country, DPA reported.

Iran bears "exceptional responsibility" for undermining the remaining chances for de-escalation, Bahrain said, amid attempts to end the conflict through an agreement with the United States.

The Kuwaiti army, for its part, announced that it had intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck targets in Bahrain and Kuwait. A statement from the IRGC said that US military infrastructure in both countries had been destroyed. In Bahrain, targets at a key US naval base were hit, DPA reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned from Baghdad, where he is visiting for a meeting with his counterpart Fuad Hussein, that any challenge to Tehran's control of the Strait of Hormuz would "increase tensions" in the region, and added that the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States should not be "derailed".

The minister called for the negotiation of a framework security agreement between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated further after the US armed forces announced that they had carried out a series of strikes against Iran, and Tehran said that in response it had carried out strikes on American targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, world agencies reported.

The US armed forces said that "they carried out another retaliatory strike against Iran overnight". Several targets were hit, including air defense positions, drone warehouses and surveillance infrastructure, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported. It said the strikes were in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had responded swiftly by attacking targets in the US-allied Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain.

In a statement published on the Sepah News channel on Telegram, the IRGC said its navy and air force had jointly carried out missile and drone strikes in the early hours of today, destroying eight key US military infrastructure targets in the two countries.

According to the IRGC, the targets were located at the US Air Force's Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Mina Salman, Bahrain.

These claims could not be independently verified. The United States did not respond to requests for comment.

Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the Iranian strikes.

The Kuwaiti military said overnight in Aix that air defenses had intercepted enemy missiles and drones. Iran's Press TV reported explosions in Bahrain. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said in Aix that warning sirens had been sounded and urged residents to seek safety.

The exchange of strikes threatens to further escalate tensions in the Middle East.

It was the second U.S. strike on Iran since the two countries signed a framework agreement earlier this month. On Friday, the United States said it had carried out airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage facilities and coastal radar sites in response to a drone attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday that Washington blamed on Tehran.

"This is a bigger strike than last night", a senior US official told Fox News, referring to the latest strike. According to CENTCOM, the US attacked 10 Iranian military targets in and along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state TV IRIB reported early this morning that several explosions were heard in a village near the city of Sirik. It later said that shells had hit a communications tower.

IRIB also said four shells had hit the outskirts of the Iranian port city of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan province. Strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz are also reported.

The UK's Merchant Marine Operations Agency (MMO) said yesterday that a tanker had been hit by a "projectile of unknown origin", although the exact circumstances initially remained unclear. CENTCOM said the vessel was the Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku. The tanker left Qatar on Thursday and was heading for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the New York Times reported, citing a US official.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire again in a post on the social network Truth Social, saying that the latest US attack was in response to this.

"They will most likely never learn their lesson!", Trump's post reads.

The US head of state also warned that "there may come a time when we will no longer be able to be reasonable and we will be forced to finish by military means what we have started so successfully. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!“.

The IRGC said the attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain were in response to what it described as yet another act of aggression by the United States. It accused Washington of violating a framework agreement with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict, as well as the current ceasefire.

The agreement included agreements with Iran on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said, warning that ships violating those agreements "will now be attacked more severely than before."

The IRGC also warned that any aggression by Iran's enemies would be met with a devastating response, and said any violation of the ceasefire would end the entire process.