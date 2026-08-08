Monk arrested for attempted murder in Cyprus

A monk has been arrested in Cyprus in connection with an investigation into an attempted murder at a monastery in the Paphos area. Two people were injured in the incident, reports Cyprus Mail, citing police and local sources.

According to the publication, a delegation of priests visited the monastery on Friday and asked the 51-year-old monk to hand over the keys to his cell and leave the monastery. It was then that tensions escalated.

According to initial information, the monk reacted aggressively and attacked a 53-year-old man with a sharp object, injuring him in the throat. He then attacked a 27-year-old priest, who sustained an injury to his arm.

The 53-year-old man, who was more seriously injured, was taken to Paphos Hospital, where his wounds were treated and stitched up. The 27-year-old priest also received medical attention and was later released from the hospital.

Police arrested the monk the same day in connection with the alleged attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released further details about the motive behind the attack.

The case has attracted significant attention in Cyprus due to the unusual circumstances and the fact that the incident occurred in an Orthodox monastery. There are no reports of other injuries or additional arrests at this stage.