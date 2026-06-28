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Tehran: No other institution or country is responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz except Iran

Tehran: No other institution or country is responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz except Iran

Iran warned that any interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran risks increasing tensions in the region

Jun 28, 2026 16:54 51

Tehran: No other institution or country is responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz except Iran - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned today that any interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran, outside the framework provided for in the memorandum of understanding with Washington, risks "increasing tensions" in the region, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"No other institution or country" except Iran is "responsible" for managing the strait, and "in accordance with the memorandum of understanding, any interference in this matter, any attempt to adopt new or separate regulations" will lead to "delays in the opening of the strait and will increase tensions", said Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Baghdad.

"I call on all parties not to interfere in the management of the strait and not to allow this memorandum of understanding to deviate from its course," the Iranian minister added after the exchange of blows with the United States that began on Friday.