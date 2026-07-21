Secret meeting in Baku! Russia and Germany negotiate in Azerbaijan for peace in Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that a meeting between Russian and German representatives took place in Baku in mid-July, and the Azerbaijani authorities were not informed about either the meeting itself or its content. He announced this in Berlin at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Interfax reports, quoted by Focus.

According to Aliyev, on July 12, representatives of Germany arrived in Baku by flight from Berlin, who stayed in Azerbaijan until July 14; also on July 12, former Russian Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov and Chairman of the Council under the President of Russia for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeev arrived in Baku by flight from Moscow. "One of them left Azerbaijan on July 13, and the other - on July 14", Aliyev said, without naming the representatives of the German side.

"We have not received any information from either Russia or Germany. The territory of our country was used for this meeting without us being informed about it. I also cannot say anything about the content of this meeting, since we did not participate in it. However, the flight data allows me to conclude that there was a secret meeting in Baku", Aliyev added.

He added that if such contacts can contribute to the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, then Azerbaijan can only welcome such efforts.

"Our goal is for this conflict to end as soon as possible and for peace to reign in the region again", the president noted.