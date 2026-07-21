Donald Trump: We are not finished with Iran

US President Donald Trump said that the US is "not at all finished" with Iran, and warned that the next target could be a secret underground nuclear complex known as "Pickaxe Mountain", reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"We will probably hit that area very soon. And there's nothing they can do about it," the US president assured during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

In November 2025, several US media outlets, including the "Washington Post" and "New York Times", made allegations that Iran had accelerated the construction of an underground nuclear facility with that name. The Iranian regime denies these allegations.

The "Pickaxe Mountain" site (translated as "Mountain of the Pickaxe" - AFP note) is located near the former Natanz complex, which was bombed by the US in June 2025.

"If we leave now, it will take Iran 20-25 years to rebuild it. But we are not done at all," said Trump.

The US military has been bombing Iranian infrastructure for the tenth consecutive night, in particular military command centers and naval targets of the Islamic Republic. In response, Iran announced that it had struck several targets in its neighbors, who are allies of Washington - in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Trump said that the United States would respond if the Tehran-linked Yemeni Houthi rebels carried out their threat to impose a blockade on shipping in the Red Sea, Reuters reported.

The United States "will just have to take care of business," the American president also said.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said in a video that the level of interaction with the country's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was increasing with each passing day, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The statement comes after months of speculation about the health of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike at the beginning of the war with Iran.

"The level of interaction with our dear supreme leader is increasing every day and must continue to deepen so that we can solve our problems with his guidance," Pezeshkian said.

According to three sources close to Khamenei's inner circle, quoted by Reuters in April, he suffered serious injuries to his face and legs in the attack on February 28.

Since his appointment as Iran's third supreme leader on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei has issued only written statements. No photos or audio or video recordings of him have been released so far.

Senior sources told Reuters that the lack of public images and recordings was due to both his health and security concerns.

According to sources familiar with Iran's internal decision-making processes, Mojtaba Khamenei owes his rise to prominence largely to the support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has seen him as a reliable guarantor of maintaining its hard-line political course.

According to the same sources, the influence of the Guard, further strengthened after the war, is a sign of a more aggressive foreign policy and increased repression in the country.

A few days ago, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei published a written statement saying that the United States had repeatedly violated commitments under a memorandum of understanding that the two countries signed in mid-2015. June, Reuters reported.

The Supreme Leader added that the US president's signature on the agreement was "worthless and invalid". According to Khamenei, the US strikes on Iran confirmed this.

In the statement, Mojtaba Khamenei added that the Iranian people and the resistance front would teach the US a lesson that it would not forget.

"Now that the American enemy seeks to provoke war (...), he should know that the dear Iranian people and the resistance front can teach him a lesson that he will not forget," the Supreme Leader said in a written statement. "The repeated violation" of the agreement signed between the two sides on June 17 to end the war, “has once again shown everyone that the US president's signature has no value“, Khamenei said.

The supreme leader's statement was read out by a spokesman on Iranian state television.

Earlier today, the Iranian government announced that the framework agreement between the US and Iran was invalid due to violations by the US.

Washington and Tehran have been trading blows after a ceasefire between them collapsed last week, Reuters noted.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei warned Bulgaria not to allow the United States to "use its territory for military operations against Iran", Reuters reported, citing Iranian media outlets including IRNA.

The Bulgarian government said it would seek parliamentary approval to station up to eight US tanker aircraft at an air base in the Balkan country, which is a member of NATO and the European Union, the agency recalls.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that any activity that facilitates US attacks on Iran would amount to complicity in what he described as "aggression and war crimes". He called on Bulgaria not to become an "accomplice of the aggressors and lawbreakers".

Air tankers are mainly used for mid-air refueling of other aircraft.

The Bulgarian government intends to station US aircraft at the "Bezmer" military base, about 260 km southeast of the capital Sofia.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated before the extraordinary meeting of the parliamentary defense committee that he has no concerns regarding the deployment of US aircraft at the airport in "Bezmer".

The parliamentary defense committee supported a draft resolution on the residence in Bulgaria of US aviation and military personnel to support operations in the Middle East with 11 votes "for", one "against" and two "abstentions". The decision is due to be voted on in plenary.

The United States and Iran have stepped up their strikes after a temporary ceasefire agreement signed a month ago collapsed, raising the likelihood of a return to full-scale war, Reuters recalls.