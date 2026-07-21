It became known how many Russians bought the new Volga

According to Avtostat statistics, in its first month after its official debut on June 19, the legendary Volga brand sold a total of 129 cars in Russia. To ensure this newly launched sales process, the dealer network underwent rapid expansion, growing from the initial 25-30 dealerships to a total of 40 locations located in 20 key cities.

The absolute favorite among customers is the flagship crossover Volga K50, which tops the ranking with 55 registered units. The model is available in three trim levels, with prices starting at 4,344,900 rubles (about 48,300 euros), going up to 4,649,000 rubles (about 51,680 euros) and reaching 4,799,000 rubles (about 53,350 euros) for the top-end version.

The second most popular model is the more affordable Volga K40 crossover, with 46 registrations recorded in June. This SUV is available in four different trim levels, and its price range ranges from 2,849,000 rubles (about 31,670 euros) to 3,899,000 rubles (about 43,350 euros).

The classic line is supported by the Volga C50 sedan, of which 24 units were sold. The model is available in three trim levels, priced at 2,999,000 rubles (about 33,340 euros), 3,249,000 rubles (about 36,120 euros) and 3,399,000 rubles (about 37,790 euros), respectively. An interesting detail in the official report is the presence of four units of the Volga K30 crossover - a car that never made it into mass production.