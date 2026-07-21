The opposition Fidesz party of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that representatives of the prosecutor's office conducted a search of a data center where the party's servers are located, MTI and France Press reported, quoted by BTA.

In a statement published on social networks, the party claims that investigators arrived without prior warning with the intention of seizing Fidesz's communication system and databases.

"Investigators from the prosecutor's office appeared without prior warning at the data center where Fidesz's servers are located, with the intention of seizing the party's entire communication system, as well as its databases," the statement said. the statement.

According to the party, such an action has no precedent since 1990, when the communist regime in Hungary ended.

"Arbitrariness has reached a new level," said Fidesz communications director Bertalan Havasi.

Viktor Orbán, who ruled the country for 16 years, lost parliamentary elections in April. The new government, led by Péter Magyar, has promised to dismantle the system Orbán built to control institutions, as well as to confront corruption, which Magyar says has become pervasive in the country.

In recent weeks, the cabinet has adopted a series of legislative changes that Fidesz describes as "autocratic". During his rule, Orbán's party also often received similar accusations.

Havasi said that after the attempts of the ruling party TISA to politically weaken Fidesz failed, an attempt is now being made to "neutralize" the formation through legal means.

Fidesz will not succumb to political or legal threats, will not back down and will oppose TISA's violent autocracy, he added.