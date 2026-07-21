What Andy Burnham wants to change in the UK

The new British Prime Minister Burnham talked about reforms even before taking office. What does he want to change and what obstacles will he have to fight?

Andy Burnham knows what he needs to deal with quickly. That's why in his inaugural speech the new British Prime Minister said: "I want people to take a breath, especially in relation to the cost of living". A day later it became clear what he wants to do: his government plans to eliminate VAT on electricity bills for private households from October 1.

The burden on people is great, Labour Party MP Melanie Ward told the British public media BBC. "People in my constituency and across the country are struggling to make ends meet and have money left over for the nice things in life." That's why it's important for Burnham to address this issue, Ward said.

Quick fixes to high prices

People are unhappy with unstable politics, life is expensive, the economy is under pressure, writes the UK ARD. That's why Burnham is expected to deliver fast results. "Andy Burnham has a very short time, maybe just a few weeks, to show what he can do", says Luke Trill from the NGO More in Common. It's clear that he can't bring down prices overnight, but he needs to demonstrate that he's committed to solving the problem, Trill told ARD.

It's in this respect, however, that Andy Burnham has serious limitations: finances. Britain's public debt has been high for years, the German public media outlet notes. Most recently, in early July, parliament approved a 15 billion pound increase in the defense budget. The previous prime minister, Keir Starmer, had announced that after the approval of this budget, infrastructure and energy projects would have to be canceled.

Money is missing in a number of areas

However, Burnham could find another good use for these funds: he wants to build social housing, provide tax relief for small and medium-sized businesses, improve the social system and make electricity, gas and water companies public again. But where could the necessary funds come from? Increases in income tax, VAT and social security contributions are ruled out, in line with the promises that won Labour's 2024 election.

"Theoretically, these three taxes could be increased by only a small percentage and still generate significant revenue - because there are so many people paying them," financial expert Jonathan Cribb told the German public media. The fact that these increases are excluded from the party manifesto means that other taxes will have to be increased, Cribb suggests.

How can the economy be boosted?

Ultimately, it all depends on how well the British economy can recover, the ARD notes. While Andy Burnham was mayor of Manchester, the city experienced remarkable growth - and now the new prime minister wants to extend this to the whole country. But so far he has not explained how he intends to revive the weakened British economy after Brexit.

It is believed that he has plans to activate oil and gas production in the North Sea. And - contrary to media reports, without opening new wells. Instead, the idea is to exploit existing ones in a way that will lead to cheaper energy.

Decentralization is a major obstacle

But it is his biggest project that could also become his biggest obstacle: the decentralization that Andy Burnham is planning to give the regions more powers, as well as a budget for their economy and administration. There is already a pilot project in Manchester for this purpose.

"Not every part of the country is ready for this", explains political scientist Tony Travers to ARD. There are only five or six regions, including Manchester, that have the staff and resources to take over the administrative management from London. "This means that everything still has to be built in order to realize this decentralization." But this idea could also fail due to lack of funds, admits the German public media. Andy Burnham has high expectations. And whether he will live up to them will be known in the autumn at the latest, when parliament reconvenes after the summer break, predicts the ARD.

It will not be easy for Burnham

In a commentary on the inauguration of the new British Prime Minister, the German public media emphasizes that it will definitely not be easy for him. He will not be able to find quick and easy solutions in times of political crisis, he will have to fight the same challenges as his predecessor Starmer and probably - with even less patience from the British people.

Many outside London, however, long for a prime minister who is close to them and understands their daily concerns - in places where wages are not disproportionately high, where the bus does not come every two minutes and the shops are not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They long for a prime minister who speaks their language. The question is whether the dissatisfied will be satisfied with Burnham's conciliatory plan - to strengthen municipalities and regions.