Dry regime! Alcohol consumption banned at train stations

The German national railway operator "Deutsche Bahn" (Deutsche Bahn) is introducing a ban on alcohol consumption at train stations in the country, reports the Associated Press. The measure aims to improve safety and hygiene for employees and passengers. There will be exceptions only for bars and restaurants at the stations.

The ban will be introduced in stages in all 5,400 stations in Germany by October 15. The restriction is already in effect at 30 stations, including those in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. It will also come into force at Berlin's main train station on September 1.

"We have seen too often that violence increases where excessive alcohol consumption occurs," said Evelyn Pala, a member of the Deutsche Bahn board of management.

People who violate the ban will be removed from stations. In the event of systematic violations, they may be permanently banned from entering the premises.

The German rail operator notes that the ban will not apply to food and beverage vendors at stations. Passengers will still be able to carry closed bottles and cans of alcohol in their luggage. The ban will also not apply to restaurant cars on trains.

The German rail network is around 33,400 kilometers long. On average, 50,000 trains run on it per day.