Russian Army: We have taken over two villages in southeastern Ukraine! Two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets were destroyed

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that Russian forces had taken over the village of Pisantsi in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and the village of Novosyolovka in Zaporizhia region, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The ministry added that the Russian army had destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets at a military airfield, TASS reported.

A Ukrainian drone hit a car in Russia's border Bryansk region, killing two people in a village near the border with Ukraine, reported on „Telegram“ (Telegram) acting governor of the region Yegor Kovalchuk, Reuters reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by Russian news agencies, said that 124 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia on Saturday between 8:00 and 20:00 Bulgarian time.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Khanzha, said that as a result of a total of more than 40 strikes by Russian drones and artillery fire, one person was killed and another was injured near the city of Nikopol.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of statements about intercepting Ukrainian drones heading towards the Russian capital.

Sobyanin later reported that Russian air defenses had shot down at least 23 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow.

“Experts are currently examining the wreckage,“ he said, quoted by TASS.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported a drone strike on an oil pumping station, which it described as critical for fuel supplies to the Russian capital.

The technical building of the station in Vtorovo, in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow, was hit, the SBU reported. This is the second successful attack on the facility in a month, Ukrainian forces added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 124 Ukrainian drones were shot down in various parts of Russia during the day, without disclosing details about any damage caused by the attacks.

Kiev is increasingly carrying out drone and missile strikes on strategically important sites deep inside Russian territory, including facilities related to the oil industry, DPA recalls.

As a result of repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, several Russian regions have previously reported fuel shortages.