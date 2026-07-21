US and Iran face fateful choice of peace or war

International mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan have made an urgent last-ditch attempt to avert a full-scale war by presenting the US and Iran with a new ceasefire proposal.

The plan envisages the resumption of shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the blockade of which has seriously threatened global energy markets in recent weeks.

The American news portal Axios reported that the administration of President Donald Trump is facing a fateful choice: accept the proposed 10-day truce for negotiations or launch a large-scale joint military campaign with Israel. At present, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially accepted the document.

Escalation in Kuwait: Iranian strikes on American radars

While diplomatic efforts continue, the situation on the ground is being dramatically complicated by massive air strikes by Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had imposed a “dark night on American radars and air defense systems“. In attacks with kamikaze drones and missiles in Kuwait, an American early warning system was completely destroyed, and elements of the “Patriot“ air defense system at the “Ali Al Salem“ air base were also hit.

The Kuwaiti army confirmed the activation of sirens throughout the country and the interception of numerous hostile targets, admitting to material damage to key infrastructure. (Source: aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/13/new-iran-strikes-on-gulf-as-us-attacks-escalate-what-we-know)

Arab coalition responds to Houthi threats

An additional front has opened in the Red Sea after Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels declared a full naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Saudi ships. The reason for this was the recent attacks on Sanaa airport.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition reacted immediately and promised a “firm and unprecedented” military response to the threats. The coalition spokesman stressed that any attempts at piracy and threats to commercial shipping would be neutralized with decisive force. (Source: timesofisrael.com)