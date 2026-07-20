Konstantin Prodanov: Despite the difficult financial situation, we are increasing both pensions and salaries

Despite the difficult financial situation, we are increasing both pensions and salaries, said Konstantin Prodanov, chairman of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance from "Progressive Bulgaria" in "The Day Begins" on BNT.

Konstantin Prodanov, Bulgarian National Party: "The suggestions that this is an anti-social budget are absolutely false and do not stand up to scrutiny. There is an increase in all pensions by 7.8%. This is over 1 billion. expenses for pensions. There is an increase in all salaries in the budget sphere by 5% – this is 400 million. There is an increase in the minimum wage by 12.6%. There is an expansion of the circle of persons entitled to child benefits. There is also an explicit targeted aid of 30 million leva for Christmas and Easter allowances. The vision is that despite the difficult financial situation, we increase both pensions and salaries. There is a very valid explanation for all the expenses in the budget."

What impression does the PB management leave according to Prodanov:

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: “People who want to bring everything to light, people who want to step on solid ground, to put an end to illusions, to show how the budget will no longer be made with the decapitalization of state-owned companies, with the distribution of aid to the kalpak, with concealment and postponement of expenses. This is the approach. It is different, at first glance it is startling, but this is the approach of a political force that has a longer horizon.“

About the 2027 Budget, Prodanov said:

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: “In the 2027 budget, there will be unpaid expenses from previous years, but they will not be in this volume. In the 2027 budget, you will see the real policies – it will be entirely of “Progressive Bulgaria“: closing the taps in healthcare, actively attracting foreign investors and administrative reform.“

Regarding Ukraine and Bulgaria's position, Prodanov said:

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: “We are helping Ukraine according to our capabilities, which currently do not include either financial or military assistance. Something that has been very clearly articulated by both the Prime Minister and government representatives.“