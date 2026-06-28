The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine has escalated dramatically over the past 24 hours.

Amid massive airstrikes in the rear, Russian forces have stepped up their pressure in the Donetsk region and made tactical progress, while the Ukrainian army has gone on the defensive, trying to stabilize its flanks, integrate new recruits from mobilization, and deploy ground robotic systems.

The Russian Breakthrough: The Fall of New York and the Threat to Toretsk

The most serious change on the map of combat operations has been registered in the Toretsk direction. Russian assault groups managed to break through the long-standing Ukrainian defensive line, held since 2014.

The loss of New York: Military analysts have confirmed that the Russian flag has been raised in the center of the strategic settlement of New York. Ukrainian units were forced to withdraw north to the outskirts to avoid encirclement.

Military analysts have confirmed that the Russian flag has been raised in the center of the strategic settlement of New York. Ukrainian units were forced to withdraw north to the outskirts to avoid encirclement. Taretsk Objective: The fall of the settlement opens a direct path for the Russian army to the southern approaches to the city of Toretsk – key logistical stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbas.

Defense of the AFU: Pokrovsk and Chasov Yar under siege

Despite the difficult situation, the Ukrainian army is putting up fierce resistance at the most critical points of the clash.

Pokrovskoye direction: This remains the sector with the highest intensity of attacks. Russian forces are trying to cut off the important Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. The spokesman for the Ukrainian operational-strategic unit "Khortitsya" reported that more than 32 infantry attacks were repelled in this area today alone.

This remains the sector with the highest intensity of attacks. Russian forces are trying to cut off the important Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. The spokesman for the Ukrainian operational-strategic unit "Khortitsya" reported that more than 32 infantry attacks were repelled in this area today alone. Battle of Chasov Yar: The city, located on a commanding height, continues to be held by the Ukrainian infantry. Russian attempts to cross the Seversky Donets - Donbass canal have been stopped with the help of tactical kamikaze drones (FPV).

The New Wave of Mobilization in Ukraine: Problems and Adaptation

The critical shortage of manpower has forced Kiev to seriously accelerate the mobilization process in recent months. However, integrating the new additions to the frontline faces practical challenges:

Lack of combat experience: Frontline commanders report that many newly arrived soldiers lack the necessary psychological preparation and are undergoing crash courses on the move, increasing the risk of tactical errors in their first weeks on the battlefield.

Frontline commanders report that many newly arrived soldiers lack the necessary psychological preparation and are undergoing crash courses on the move, increasing the risk of tactical errors in their first weeks on the battlefield. The problem with rotation: The new forces are mainly used to fill holes in existing brigades, rather than for a full rotation of exhausted units. This keeps combat fatigue levels among veterans critically high.

Technological clash: Robotic ground drones at Chasov Yar

In an attempt to compensate for the lack of manpower and ammunition, the Ukrainian army is relying heavily on technological innovations. The Battle of Chasov Yar has become a testing ground for a new generation of combat equipment:

Logistics without risk: The Bulgarian Armed Forces are deploying ground robotic platforms (UGV) for the delivery of ammunition and food to the most predetermined positions, as well as for the evacuation of wounded soldiers under heavy fire.

The Bulgarian Armed Forces are deploying ground robotic platforms (UGV) for the delivery of ammunition and food to the most predetermined positions, as well as for the evacuation of wounded soldiers under heavy fire. Remote mining and shelling: Remotely controlled turrets with machine guns and robots operate on the front line, laying mines in front of advancing Russian armored columns, reducing the direct risk to Ukrainian infantrymen.

Record casualties and resource shortages

The intensity of the fighting in June led to critical levels of losses in manpower and combat equipment:

Human cost: According to UK intelligence, the Russian army has suffered an average of over 1,100 casualties per day (killed and wounded) due to its "meat assault" tactics over the past 10 days.

According to UK intelligence, the Russian army has suffered an average of over 1,100 casualties per day (killed and wounded) due to its "meat assault" tactics over the past 10 days. Technical losses: The official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria for the ten-day period indicates the destruction of 151 Russian tanks, 273 armored combat vehicles and 22 air defense systems.

The official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria for the ten-day period indicates the destruction of 151 Russian tanks, 273 armored combat vehicles and 22 air defense systems. The crisis in Ukraine: Ukrainian commanders on the ground are alarming about extreme exhaustion of personnel. Delays in brigade rotation and a shortage of artillery shells (in a ratio of 1:5 in favor of Russia) remain the main reasons for the loss of territory.

Diplomatic consequences: Change in positions

Russia's tactical advance in Donbas comes at a key political moment. According to international analysts, Moscow is rushing to occupy as much territory as possible before the possible start of peace talks at the end of the year in order to dictate terms from a position of strength. For its part, Kiev is increasing pressure on Western allies to remove all restrictions on strikes with long-range Western weapons deep into Russian territory in order to stop Russian logistics before they reach the front.