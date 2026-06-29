The night of June 29 passed under the sign of regrouping of forces and local clashes on the front line.

After massive Sunday barrages with missiles and dozens of drones, the intensity of strategic air strikes in the rear of both countries temporarily decreased in the early hours of Monday, but attacks on civilian objects and in border areas continued.

According to information from the morning operational reports of the Ukrainian General Staff and regional Russian authorities, no new large waves of ballistic missiles were registered during the night window towards major Ukrainian cities.

In Kiev rescue teams used The calm was called to fully contain the fires in the Darnitsa region that broke out after Sunday's attack on the pharmaceutical plant “Darnitsa“ and civilian facilities.

In Sumy and Kharkiv regions, there has been a decrease in the use of Russian guided aerial bombs (GABs), but local administrations reported continued artillery shelling of border villages, which damaged two private houses and the power grid. There were no new civilian casualties reported in these regions overnight.

In the territory of the Russian Federation, tension remained concentrated in the border areas, where shelling affected civilian infrastructure.

The governor of the Belgorod region reported local artillery and mortar attacks along the border in the direction of Grayvoron and Valuyki. Air defense systems intercepted several light drones, and debris caused material damage to the roofs and facades of three residential buildings in Belgorod. According to initial reports from local emergency services, there were no injuries among the local population. Increased activity of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones was recorded on the territory of annexed Crimea, but without subsequent detonations.

In Donbass, the night was spent strengthening positions after yesterday's Russian breakthrough. In the Toretsk direction, Russian assault groups are consolidating control of the newly captured strategic settlement of New York, where the civilian population has been almost completely evacuated due to the heavy destruction.

In the Pokrov direction, Ukrainian forces used the dark part of the day to carry out a partial rotation of exhausted infantry and deploy additional robotic ground platforms for remote mining, preparing for the resumption of heavy fighting at daybreak.

Current data from the Emergency Service as of 5:00 a.m. this morning

Morning reports from medical services and civil defense departments summarize the condition of the wounded from the previous day and the night: