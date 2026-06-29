The European Union has already started preliminary planning for a new package of financial and military assistance to Ukraine worth between €30 billion and €45 billion.

The funds will be activated if Russian aggression continues beyond the end of 2027.

The news was confirmed by Pekka Toveri, head of the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in the European Parliament. He stressed to the media that Brussels' aim is to ensure full predictability and avoid “gaps in support” for Kiev in the long term.

Current framework: The approved 90 billion euros are already being disbursed

The discussion of the new tranche comes at a time when the current large-scale package of €90 billion for the period 2026-2027 is already underway. The program was finally approved by the EU Council and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev.

The actual absorption of the funds also began this month:

The first tranche of 3.2 billion euros for direct budget support (wages, pensions and social spending) was transferred on 25 June during the Recovery Conference in Gdansk.

for direct budget support (wages, pensions and social spending) was transferred on 25 June during the Recovery Conference in Gdansk. 6 billion euros were specifically unblocked within the same week for the urgent expansion of Ukrainian drone production.

A total of 60 billion of the current package is reserved for the defense sector, and 30 billion – for macroeconomic stability.

IMF Critical Analysis: War of Attrition

The current EU financial architecture is designed to last until the end of 2027. However, according to the latest analyses of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kiev's real needs for this period exceed 135 billion euros, leaving a serious deficit.

In their official reports, the IMF warns: “The ongoing conflict is putting unprecedented pressure on Ukraine's macroeconomic stability. Without external financing, the risk of hyperinflation and a deep economic crisis remains critical.“

To fill this gap and provide security beyond 2027, the European Parliament and member states are exploring a new loan of €30-45 billion. Unlike previous mechanisms, Brussels plans to tie future funding even more closely to the proceeds from frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe, as well as future war reparations.

The conditions: What are the five reforms that Brussels is demanding?

The release of funds after 2027 will not be unconditional. Brussels is adamant that each subsequent tranche will depend directly on Ukraine's progress on five key axes:

Full independence of NABU and SAP : Ensuring that anti-corruption bodies can investigate without political interference.

: Ensuring that anti-corruption bodies can investigate without political interference. Supreme Court Reform : Purging the Judicial System of Compromised Magistrates and Transparently Selecting New Judges.

: Purging the Judicial System of Compromised Magistrates and Transparently Selecting New Judges. Digitalization of public procurement : Using the ProZorro platform for absolutely all recovery costs to avoid draining funds.

: Using the ProZorro platform for absolutely all recovery costs to avoid draining funds. Tightening banking supervision : Strengthening anti-money laundering measures in line with EU standards.

: Strengthening anti-money laundering measures in line with EU standards. Deoligarchization: Reducing the influence of big business on key sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

These reforms are also extremely important for Kiev's progress in negotiations for full membership in the European Union.