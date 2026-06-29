In the United Kingdom, the main contender to be the next prime minister of the country, Andy Burnham, is expected today to present his economic program in his first major speech since announcing that he will run for the leadership of the Labour Party after the resignation of Keir Starmer.

Andy Burnham's camp indicated that the former mayor of Manchester will use his speech to plead for radical decentralization of power and money from Whitehall. A long-time supporter of decentralization, Burnham will present plans to stimulate economic growth by giving regional mayors greater control over social housing, social benefits and education.

Such a programme would be in line with the views he sets out in his book "Head North", with his friend and fellow mayor Steve Rotherham. In the book, Burnham writes that the current system has led to regional leaders ""kneeling" to Westminster and calls for "a more balanced approach, in which councils and mayors are also dealt a playing card".

If Burnham remains the sole candidate for Labour leader, his speech will come exactly three weeks before he enters "Downing Street". Leadership nominations close on July 16, and he will be formally announced as Labour leader at a special conference the following day.

Meanwhile, Burnham continues to consider his future cabinet. It seems that Rachel Reeves has already resigned herself to the idea that she will not remain Chancellor of the Exchequer. Two names are being considered for the key post - Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.