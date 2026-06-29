Nabih Berri rejects framework agreement with Israel

The trilateral framework agreement signed in Washington with US mediation to end the conflict between Lebanon and Israel will not be accepted.

This was stated by the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, who is a key ally of the Iran-backed group “Hezbollah“, AFP reported.

Beri described the agreement as a “dictate“ that reflects only Tel Aviv's military interests and completely ignores Lebanon's sovereignty.

What does the deal provide for?

The document aims to officially end the state of war through several key steps:

Israeli Withdrawal : Phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied “pilot zones“ in southern Lebanon.

: Phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied “pilot zones“ in southern Lebanon. Disarming “Hezbollah“ : Complete handover of weapons to non-state factions and taking control of security solely by the official Lebanese army.

: Complete handover of weapons to non-state factions and taking control of security solely by the official Lebanese army. Financial aid: US commitment for $100 million in humanitarian aid and $30 million to strengthen Beirut's state forces.

Reasons for refusal

According to Nabih Berri and the leadership of “Hezbollah“, the conditions in this form are “vanity“ and constitute capitulation. The powerful Shiite bloc in the country criticizes President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for having negotiated the text secretly, without national consensus.

In addition, representatives of “Hezbollah“ warned that any attempt to forcibly disarm the group under external pressure carries a serious risk of pushing Lebanon into a new bloody civil war.

Tensions on the ground

The diplomatic refusal comes against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting “Hezbollah“ infrastructure. In parallel, the agreement is also tied to broader geopolitical negotiations between the United States, Israel and Iran, further complicating the rapid search for a peaceful solution.