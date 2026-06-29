Anarchy in La Guaira: Military blocks the state after the earthquake

The situation in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira escalated into complete anarchy last night. Rescue operations after the catastrophic earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale were marred by a wave of mass looting, violence and riots.

Full military blockade and curfew

To control the chaos, the interim government deployed more than 14,000 soldiers and law enforcement officers on the streets of La Guaira. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced a complete restriction of access to the region. Entry into the state has been blocked, a strict curfew has been imposed, and checkpoints are controlled by the army.

Humanitarian catastrophe and looting

The acute shortage of food, drinking water, and medicine has forced survivors to storm destroyed supermarkets and pharmacies. Local residents report shocking scenes in which criminal groups (and, according to some allegations, law enforcement officers) jump over corpses in the ruins to grab goods. Citizens massively accuse the authorities of a slow reaction and lack of organization in the distribution of aid.

A race against time under the ruins

The official death toll has reached 1,450, and the injured are over 3,150. More than 12,700 people have been left homeless. The UN's biggest concern remains the fate of the nearly 50,000 citizens still missing. Rescue teams from 27 countries and the US Navy continue to work around the clock to clear the rubble under the constant threat of strong aftershocks.