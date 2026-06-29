Britain abandons plans for new destroyers and focuses on ships for unmanned systems

The UK will abandon its plans to replace its aging destroyers (destroyer squadrons) and instead buy at least six "general purpose combat ships" (Common Combat Vessels, CCV), which will serve as command centers for unmanned systems, the Ministry of Defense announced yesterday, quoted by Reuters, reported BTA.

The Royal Navy's six Type 45 destroyers are due to be decommissioned by the end of 2038, and initial plans called for them to be replaced by a new generation of Type 83 ships.

However, under the long-awaited Defense Investment Plan, these warships will be replaced by hybrid Common Combat Vessels (CCVs) - a move that reflects the trend towards drone warfare and more flexible frontline capabilities.

These ships will provide our military sailors with hybrid vessels designed for the growing threats we face, Defense Secretary Dan said in a statement. Jarvis.

"Developed with the participation of exceptional British innovators, these ships will be manufactured in the UK, leading to the creation of jobs across the country and providing the Royal Navy with capabilities tailored to modern warfare," the minister said.

The ministry specified that the CCVs will coordinate unmanned systems in the air, on land and underwater. Deliveries are expected to begin in the early years of the next decade, and once they enter service, the ships will operate in conjunction with manned frigates, as well as other planned autonomous vessels.