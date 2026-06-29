Belgian media: Bulgaria offers a good ratio between price and quality in tourism

Bulgaria offers a good ratio between price and quality in tourism, write Belgian media on the occasion of the start of the summer holidays. Our country has been defined as very accessible for the Belgian tourist, BTA reported.

It is noted that one of the largest international travel agencies and its Belgian representative office have been offering holidays in our country for 30 years. It is indicated that in Bulgaria, investments in tourism are significant and the offer of hotel holidays is very developed. Bulgaria lacks the five-star luxury of Dubai, but the 3- and 4-star accommodation offers meet the requirements for value for money, say representatives of the tourism industry.

The Belgian media recently expressed expectations that the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will have a particularly strong positive effect on the development of tourism on the Black Sea coast. In April, a survey showed that most Belgians (76 percent) plan to vacation in Europe this year - mainly on the Belgian North Sea coast (21 percent), in France (22 percent), Italy (15 percent), Spain (13 percent), Greece (8 percent) and the Netherlands (7 percent). In terms of the size of the summer vacation budget, Belgium is third in Europe after Switzerland and the United Kingdom.