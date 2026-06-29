Russian troops have taken control of the village of Bogodarovka in eastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Reuters and TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, BTA reported.

Reuters emphasizes that it is unable to independently verify the information

Units of the Russian Army Group "East" participated in the fighting.

"Soldiers from the Transbaikal region of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the "East" military group as a result of prolonged fighting have taken control of the defensive area on the right bank of the Gaichur River. More than a platoon of personnel from the 82nd Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 3 armored combat vehicles, 7 units of automotive equipment, and over 60 "Baba Yaga" type hexacopters were destroyed, according to a TASS source.

The "liberation" of Bogodarovka is an important stage in creating a bridgehead for further battles for Aleksandrovka and the consolidation of Russian units on the right bank of the Gaichur River, according to the same source.