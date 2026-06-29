North Korea: This is reckless behavior! US and Japan are preparing for war

North Korea has condemned the ongoing joint military exercise between the Japanese ground forces and the US Marine Corps, calling it a "rehearsal for war", South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The DPRK has criticized Japan for its participation in the "Resolute Dragon" exercise, accusing it of strengthening its "invasion capabilities". According to Pyongyang, Tokyo is worsening the security situation in the region by deepening its military cooperation with the US.

North Korea claims that long-range missiles were fired with "preventive" a target intended to strike neighboring countries during Japan's first participation in a U.S.-led multinational exercise in the Asia-Pacific region in April and May.

Pyongyang accuses Tokyo of using the current global situation to justify its transformation into a warlord. North Korea warns of a tragic end if Japan continues its reckless behavior.

The "Resolute Dragon" exercise, which began on June 20 in Okinawa and Kyushu, is scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 30.