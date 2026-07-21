US strikes Iran, two tankers set ablaze in Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has concluded another massive wave of precision air strikes against key military sites on Iranian territory.

The operation is part of a large-scale campaign to limit Iran's military potential and protect international shipping in the region.

According to official data on the US Department of Defense has hit dozens of strategic targets, including:

Command Centers of the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ).

of the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( ). Navy assets and dedicated shore infrastructure.

and dedicated shore infrastructure. Ballistic missile and drone launch sites .

. Air defense systems and radar installations in coastal areas.

Tanker explosions in the Strait of Hormuz

Almost simultaneously with the strikes, the command of the Iranian KSIR released a message that two oil tankers have exploded and stopped moving in the area of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, submitted tasnimnews.ir. The Iranian side claims that the ships were incited by the US to pass through a dangerous, pre-mined southern route near the territorial waters of Oman.

The United Kingdom's Merchant Marine Operations Office (UKMTO) confirmed receiving a report of a burning vessel about 8 nautical miles northwest of Kumzar. The crews of the vessels are currently being urgently evacuated from the incident area.

Washington and Markets' Reaction

CENTCOM officials categorically rejected the Iranian accusations, calling them disinformation and fake news. Meanwhile, international energy markets reacted immediately to the renewed threat to global supplies. Brent crude oil prices have surged above $90 per barrel. The situation in the region remains critical and continues to evolve dynamically.