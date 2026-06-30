Record heat in Europe: Continent passes 41°C

An unprecedented heatwave has swept across most of the European continent, breaking decades-old temperature records and causing a massive humanitarian and environmental crisis.

Meteorologists warn that the peak of extreme weather is yet to come, and authorities in dozens of countries have declared the highest level of danger.

Heat shock in Germany and France

Germany has recorded an absolute temperature record in its history, after thermometers in the city of Cossin recorded a continent-chilling 41.7°C. The situation in Western Europe has been worsening by the hour, with the situation in France being the worst. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released alarming data, according to which the victims of extreme heat in the country have already exceeded 1,300 people, mostly elderly people and citizens with chronic diseases.

A spokesman for the health authorities in France made an urgent appeal:

“The pressure on emergency services is enormous. We urge citizens not to go out during peak hours and to be extremely vigilant towards their neighbors and loved ones.“

Ring of fire in Central and Eastern Europe

The heat wave is rapidly shifting east, with Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary also crossing the psychological threshold of 40°C. The combination of unusually high temperatures and prolonged drought has put local services at an unprecedented risk of forest fires.

Authorities in Budapest and Warsaw have imposed strict restrictions on entry into forest areas and have mobilized additional firefighting teams. In addition to fire, the region is also threatened by strong local thunderstorms with hail, caused by the collision of air masses, which can cause serious damage to infrastructure.

Energy networks on the verge of collapse

Energy experts are warning of the risk of mass blackouts in Central Europe due to overloaded climate systems. Water levels in key European rivers have begun to drop sharply, which is already making it difficult to cool some nuclear and thermal power plants, threatening the continent's energy stability at the most critical moment.