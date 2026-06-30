Russia may allow production, import of lower-quality fuel due to supply crisis

Russia may allow companies to temporarily produce lower-quality gasoline and diesel and allow imports of lower-quality fuel, the Kommersant newspaper reported, as the country tries to ease a fuel crisis amid Ukraine's attacks on its oil refineries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The newspaper, citing a draft government document, reported that Russia may allow production of gasoline and diesel meeting the "Euro-2" standard with higher sulfur content, banned since 2013, for a period of one year until July 2027, and to allow imports.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the fifth year of the war, causing widespread fuel shortages and price spikes as Kiev tries to force Moscow to the negotiating table, Reuters reported.

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes had caused fuel shortages in some regions, but said Russia was dealing with them.