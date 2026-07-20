Velislava Petrova: Bulgaria will not accept redrawing borders by force

The government will follow a consistent policy based on the understanding that Bulgaria's membership in the European Union and NATO is the surest guarantee for the protection of national interests. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova at the opening of the Annual Conference with the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representatives of Bulgaria, which is being held in Sofia.

According to her, our country cannot accept a world in which the international order is determined by spheres of influence and borders are changed by force.

“The Bulgarian people gave the government a clear mandate to end political timelessness, to conduct an independent foreign policy and to establish the country as a predictable and reliable partner with its own national interests, which shares the values and contributes to the alliances in which it participates“, the Minister emphasized.