Residential building collapses in Athens during construction work

A residential building has collapsed in the Athens neighborhood of “Petralona“, Greek public television ERT reported, BTA reports.

According to information from the Greek fire service, the incident occurred during construction work on a neighboring property. Footage from the scene shows that the building has completely collapsed.

Initially, it was reported that a woman was missing, but her relatives later confirmed that she was not in the building at the time of the collapse and was unharmed.

According to ERT, three people were in the building at the time of the incident, but they managed to evacuate in time. There are no reports of injuries so far.

Firefighters, a specialized disaster response unit and rescue dogs have been sent to the scene and are searching the ruins as a precautionary measure.

Authorities said five people involved in construction work on the adjacent property were taken in for questioning as part of an investigation into the cause of the incident.

According to available information, the collapsed building had a ground floor and four residential floors, containing a total of seven apartments.