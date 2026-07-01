The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 18 and May 2, 2027, a number of French media outlets reported, including France Presse, “West-France“, “France Info“ and “France 24“, BTA reported.

The dates will be officially announced today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to the French constitution, elections must be held between 20 and 35 days before the end of the current five-year term. President Emmanuel Macron began his second term on May 14, 2022.

The first round will thus take place during the spring break, and the second round – the day after Labor Day.