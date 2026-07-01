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The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 18

The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 18

President Emmanuel Macron began his second term on May 14, 2022.

Jul 1, 2026 07:07 53

The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 18 - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 18 and May 2, 2027, a number of French media outlets reported, including France Presse, “West-France“, “France Info“ and “France 24“, BTA reported.

The dates will be officially announced today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to the French constitution, elections must be held between 20 and 35 days before the end of the current five-year term. President Emmanuel Macron began his second term on May 14, 2022.

The first round will thus take place during the spring break, and the second round – the day after Labor Day.