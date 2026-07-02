Russia Attacks Kiev with Missiles and Drones Tonight

In the early hours of July 2, 2026, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was subjected to a massive combined attack with ballistic missiles and combat drones.

Explosions echoed in several areas, sending hundreds of residents fleeing into underground metro stations.

The attack began shortly before midnight, initially with a wave of drones entering from different directions. At around 01:53 local time, the Ukrainian Air Force also declared an imminent threat of ballistic missiles from the north. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from downed drones fell in the central Shevchenko district. They caused a large-scale fire on the roof of a hotel on the iconic “Shevchenko“ Boulevard, as well as a three-story non-residential building.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed that a residential building was destroyed in the Shevchenko district and a medical facility was affected. Rescue teams reported at least five injured medical workers, one of whom is in critical condition. Debris was also recorded in the Desnyansky district, where it fell near a private home, and in the Holoseyevsky district, causing a fire in a multi-story building.

The airstrike occurred just hours after an emergency warning by President Volodymyr Zelensky. During an official visit to Dublin, he announced that Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations for a large-scale Russian attack, which is why he cut short his visit and urgently traveled back to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, Kyiv Post and United24 Media