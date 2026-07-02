US helicopter crash in Arabian Sea

As of 5:00 a.m. on July 2, 2026, a large-scale rescue operation continues in the Arabian Sea after a U.S. Navy helicopter MH-60S Sea Hawk made an emergency landing in the water, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 1, at about 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The aircraft was carrying four-member crew. Three of the servicemen were quickly rescued and are in stable condition aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), to which the helicopter was assigned. The fourth crew member remains missing, with specialized vessels and US aircraft in the region conducting an intensive search.

The US 5th Fleet Command officially stated that there is no indication that the incident was the result of hostile action or enemy fire. The reasons for the forced landing remain under investigation. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is deployed to the region as part of the US military presence in the Middle East.