The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border remains critical in the early hours of July 2, 2026 At 5:00 a.m., regional authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry reported a series of drone attacks launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) against several Russian regions.

Victims and destruction in Belgorod region

The most serious incident last night was registered in village Malakeevo (Veydelevsky district, Belgorod region), where a Ukrainian strike drone directly attacked a private residential building.

Victims and injured: There was a family in the house at the time of the impact. A man died at the scene from his serious injuries. His wife survived, but was diagnosed with aquabarotrauma (blast wave contusion) and superficial wounds to her leg. She received emergency medical treatment at the scene.

There was a family in the house at the time of the impact. from his serious injuries. His wife survived, but was diagnosed with aquabarotrauma (blast wave contusion) and superficial wounds to her leg. She received emergency medical treatment at the scene. Damage: As a result of the detonation, the building caught fire, and emergency services teams managed to extinguish the fire a little later.

Summary of attacks in other Russian regions

In addition to the tragedy in Belgorod, in the hours before dawn, incidents and air raid warnings were recorded in several other subjects of the Russian Federation:

Bryansk Region: The air defense systems of the Russian Federation and mobile fire groups have been activated on alert in the border areas. According to preliminary information from local services, several aircraft-type drones were intercepted and destroyed in the early hours of the night, with no casualties or serious damage reported on the ground.

The air defense systems of the Russian Federation and mobile fire groups have been activated on alert in the border areas. According to preliminary information from local services, several aircraft-type drones were intercepted and destroyed in the early hours of the night, with no casualties or serious damage reported on the ground. Leningrad Region: Local authorities and security forces confirmed the activation of air defenses and the neutralization of aerial targets (UAVs) in the sky over the region, indicating another attempt to strike deep into Russia's rear.

Local authorities and security forces confirmed the activation of air defenses and the neutralization of aerial targets (UAVs) in the sky over the region, indicating another attempt to strike deep into Russia's rear. Самарска област: Губернаторът на региона Вячеслав Федорищев официално обяви опасност от атака с безпилотни апарати в ранните сутрешни часове на 2 юли. Местните предприятия и служби за сигурност са приведени в режим на повишена готовност.

Контекст на ескалацията

Тази поредна вълна от украински безпилотни апарати съвпадна с изключително мащабен руски комбиниран удар срещу Украйна. В същата нощ (срещу 2 юли) в Киев и редица украински градове беше обявена мащабна въздушна тревога поради масиран обстрел с крилати и балистични ракети (включително доклади за „Искандер“ и „Циркон“), както и десетки дронове камикадзе. В украинската столица се съобщава за детонации, пожари в жилищни и административни сгради, както и за ранени граждани и медици.

Източник: ТАСС и Интерфакс