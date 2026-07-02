Drone strikes Iranian opposition camp near Erbil

A drone loaded with explosives struck a camp of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group overnight, The Times of Israel reported.

The attack took place in the Koysanjak (Koya) area, east of Erbil in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan. According to initial information from local security sources, the attack caused a fire on the site.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries so far. No group has yet officially claimed responsibility for the strike, which comes amid ongoing regional tensions.

As of 5:30 a.m. on July 2, official institutions in Baghdad and Erbil remained relatively silent, but operational security sources outlined the following situation:

Statements from Erbil (Security Forces - Asayish and KDPI)

Confirmation from the field:Representatives of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) confirmed to media outlets such as Shafaq News that the Degala camp (located in Khoysanjak, east of Erbil) was the target of a drone attack. The Times of Israel.

Weapon details: According to sources from the Kurdish security forces, the attack was carried out with five “Hadid“ drones (Hadid) Shafaq News. All of them fell in the outer perimeter around the headquarters and warehouses of the opposition group Shafaq News.

Defense context: Regional security forces remain on high alert. This is the latest in a series of cross-border attacks in 2026, in which Kurdish refugee camps and political bases have been regularly shelled.

Central government response in Baghdad

Lack of official claim of responsibility: The federal government in Baghdad has not yet issued an official statement of condemnation, as no group has claimed responsibility for the strike. The Times of Israel.

Political-diplomatic background: The incident coincides with indirect talks in Doha between the United States and Iran to coordinate a mechanism for monitoring violations. Haaretz. For this reason, the central Iraqi authorities are taking a cautious approach to avoid complicating the regional diplomatic process.