Tensions between Havana and Washington have reached a critical point after Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel officially warned that increased pressure and the US blockade against the island threaten social peace and could provoke unrest among the population.

In a statement distributed on social networks, Diaz-Canel categorically rejected US accusations that his country poses a threat, stating the opposite - the real danger to the region is the “genocidal blockade“ itself.

In the context of this escalation, the Cuban government announced that it would address the UN General Assembly. Cuba is calling for a special session on July 7 to discuss the economic suffocation measures and the emergency oil embargo imposed by the US administration. The island is going through its worst energy crisis in decades, marked by constant power outages and critical shortages of fuel and food.

At the same time, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla confirmed in an interview that diplomatic contacts with Washington are continuing, but are currently at a complete standstill. The White House's claims that the Caribbean republic threatens US national security were described by the minister as "ridiculous". Rodriguez stressed that a small island state cannot be a threat to a nuclear superpower, but warned that in the event of military aggression, the Cuban people will respond with all their might, which would lead to a “bloodbath“.

Official Havana hopes for broad international support during the upcoming session at the UN against Washington's actions.

Source: Yemeni News Agency (Saba) / Demócrata (Spain) / Latin Times