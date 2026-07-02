Serious bus accident in Spain: 46 injured

Total 46 people injured after an intercity bus left the roadway and crashed into a building and a bus stop on the busy boulevard “Rambla Ferran“ in the Spanish city of Lleida (autonomous region of Catalonia). The incident occurred on the morning of July 1, but the latest information from the health authorities as of 6:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 2, 2026 confirms that there were no fatalities on the spot, but the situation for some of the injured remains extremely serious.

According to the Emergency Medical Service (SEM), the balance of the serious collision is:

4 people are in critical condition and fighting for their lives;

and fighting for their lives; 9 people have moderate and severe injuries ;

; 33 people received minor injuries.

A total of 55 passengers were traveling in the vehicle, most of whom seasonal agricultural workers traveling for the fruit harvest campaign in the nearby Bash Segria region. Among the most seriously injured is the second, more experienced driver, who accompanied the bus driver and suffered a limb amputation as a result of the head-on impact.

As of now 21 patients remain under treatment at the University Hospital “Arnau de Vilanova“ in Lleida. All five people who required emergency surgery have now been operated on successfully, the regional health department reported. The remaining victims with minor injuries were examined at the CUAP Lleida emergency center and have already been discharged.

The city's mayor, Félix Larosa, and representatives of the local police (Mossos d'Esquadra) confirmed that the driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative. The woman had started working for the transport company just three days before the accident. The main version of the incident is considered to be a sudden loss of control of the vehicle or a mechanical failure. The Lleida District Court has opened an official investigation into the case.

Sources: BNR, NOVA