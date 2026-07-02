Suspect in Ermolaev blast detained in Monaco

A turnaround in the investigation into the unprecedented bomb attack in Monaco. At 6:45 a.m. Bulgarian time, it became clear that law enforcement officers in the principality were arrested a suspect in the attempted murder of Ukrainian construction magnate Vadim Ermolaev. The information was broadcasted by the local television channel Monaco Info.

The arrest comes hours after Prosecutor General Stephane Thibault announced a large-scale operation in conjunction with French police on the hot trail of the attacker. It was initially reported that the perpetrator fled on foot to the French municipality of Beausoleil. the rapid activation of video surveillance systems in Monaco played a key role in locating him.

Here are the latest updates on the case:

The arrest: Authorities in Monaco have detained and are questioning one person in connection with the placement of the backpack with explosives, bolts and bullets in front of Ermolaev's home.

Authorities in Monaco have detained and are questioning one person in connection with the placement of the backpack with explosives, bolts and bullets in front of Ermolaev's home. The leading version: The authoritative French daily Le Figaro revealed, citing its sources, that detectives are investigating possible involvement of The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) . According to sources, the attack appeared to be more of a “warning” than a surefire attempt to eliminate it.

The authoritative French daily Le Figaro revealed, citing its sources, that detectives are investigating possible involvement of . According to sources, the attack appeared to be more of a “warning” than a surefire attempt to eliminate it. Victims: Vadim Ermolaev's condition is now stable and his life is out of danger. His partner Anna Nasobina, however, remains in a critical condition in a Nice hospital, with French media reporting that doctors had to amputate both of her legs due to shrapnel. Their 13-year-old son also underwent surgery for minor injuries.

Vadim Ermolaev's condition is now stable and his life is out of danger. His partner Anna Nasobina, however, remains in a critical condition in a Nice hospital, with French media reporting that doctors had to amputate both of her legs due to shrapnel. Their 13-year-old son also underwent surgery for minor injuries. Context: The attack has sparked serious comments about the security of foreign wealthy people on the Riviera. Since 2023, Ermolaev has been under sanctions from Kiev for economic activity in the annexed Crimea, and his son is being investigated for large-scale cyber fraud in Europe.

The prosecutor's office is expected to hold an official press conference later today with details on whether the detainee is the direct perpetrator or his accomplice.

Sources: Monaco Info, AP, Le Figaro, The New Voice of Ukraine