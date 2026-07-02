In Italy, a mayor was beaten up over a garbage tax

Felice Yamarino, mayor of the Italian village of Sant'Arcangelo Trimonte (province of Benevento, region of Campania), was attacked and beaten by a local resident after a conflict caused by dissatisfaction with local taxes.

According to official information, the incident arose as a heated verbal argument over problems with taxation and the municipal waste collection system. The tension quickly escalated, during which the citizen turned to physical violence, striking and kicking the mayor's body.

Following the attack, Felice Yamarino was transported and admitted to the hospital in the city of Benevento for medical treatment. The victim expressed strong surprise at the aggression shown to the media and said that he did not expect the situation to go this far.

The case is being investigated intensively by local law enforcement agencies. Institutions and the public in Italy have categorically condemned the attacker's actions. Yamarino has already received full support from a number of political figures, fellow mayors and trade union organizations. In official positions, the incident is defined as an extremely serious act that not only affects the personality of the mayor, but also undermines the authority of state institutions, the rules of civil coexistence and public order.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio