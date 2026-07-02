The leaders of NATO member states are expected to refrain from making public criticism of the human rights record in Turkey during the upcoming summit in Ankara on July 7-8, amid increased strategic cooperation and the country's growing role in the Alliance's security, Reuters notes, BTA reported.

According to diplomatic sources, this reflects a change in the Western approach after the 2021 crisis, when a joint statement by 10 ambassadors calling for the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala sparked a sharp reaction from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a threat to expel diplomats.

After a brief escalation, the crisis was brought under control, but Western countries have since limited their public positions on domestic political issues in Turkey. The trend intensified after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, which turned Ankara into a key mediator between Russia and the West and strengthened its importance for the security of NATO's eastern flank.

The meeting in Ankara is expected to move on without public criticism of the actions against the opposition, including against the Republican People's Party (CHP). Among the most frequently cited cases is the arrest and removal from office of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, considered Erdogan's main political opponent. According to diplomats, such topics will not be raised in official formats.

Critics define this line as "Western silence", which they say encourages the erosion of democratic institutions and limits the political space of the opposition. They warn that the lack of public pressure weakens the ability of allies to influence Turkey's internal development.

Former US ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield stresses that international partners must continue to raise the issue of the state of institutions, as the country's political direction "is not irreversible".

There has been no official comment from Erdogan's administration on these assessments, Reuters notes. The authorities in Ankara reject accusations of politicizing the judiciary and insist that it is independent.

At the same time, NATO allies emphasize Turkey's strategic importance. The country has the second-largest army in the alliance and is among the leading producers and exporters of armed drones, making it a key factor in the defense balance in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is expected to announce new defense agreements worth tens of billions of dollars aimed at industrial cooperation and increasing interoperability between allies.

US President Donald Trump's visit will be his first to Turkey during his current term. He is expected to meet with Erdogan, whom he describes as a political ally and personal friend.

Diplomats say the Western approach to Turkey is increasingly characterized by pragmatism and transactional logic, in which issues of democracy are giving way to strategic interests related to security, defense and migration control.

Ankara, for its part, emphasizes that the summit should demonstrate the unity of the alliance and deepen cooperation in the defense industry, Reuters points out.