Ukrainian forces hit Russian oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod region

Ukrainian armed forces hit the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, the General Staff of Ukraine said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

According to preliminary information, a crude oil primary processing facility was hit, the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram, adding that the extent of the damage is still being determined.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, wrote on his Telegram channel that civilians were killed in the Ukrainian attack. He added that according to preliminary information, four people were also injured, one of whom was hospitalized. According to Nikitin, several homes and an industrial facility were damaged in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a total of 327 Ukrainian drones, TASS reported.

The local operations headquarters in the Belgorod region reported that a man was killed and his wife was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Malakeevo.