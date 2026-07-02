Putin was informed about the massive strike on Kyiv, the Kremlin announced. Russia to continue to increase pressure on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin was briefed by the head of the armed forces on the massive Russian night strike on Kiev, the Kremlin said, adding that Moscow would continue to increase pressure on Ukraine to achieve its goals, Reuters reported.

The death toll from a Russian drone and missile attack on Kiev last night has risen to 17, with 90 injured, Ukrainian emergency services reported, quoted by Ukrinform.

Russia cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that Europe has taken the path of militarization and is devoting itself to confrontation with Moscow, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov added to the media, quoted by TASS.

He expressed confidence that the escalation by Europe towards Russia is strengthens.

"The fact that by asserting its defense identity, the European Union has embarked on the path of militarization and is devoting itself to the topic of confrontation with Russia - this is also unambiguous. Of course, we cannot turn a blind eye to this", Peskov stressed.

This forces Moscow to plan additional measures to ensure its own security. "But there should be no doubt about one thing: the reliable security of Russia and its national interests will be guaranteed", Peskov stressed.