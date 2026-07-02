Ukraine: War criminal Putin can only wage a vile war against civilians, women and children

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga appealed to Ukraine's international partners in Exe not to postpone decisions on strengthening air defense after the massive Russian attack last night, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

"Do not postpone decisions on air defense for Ukraine! This is our main request to the partners after the night of horror that Kiev experienced", the minister emphasized.

He reported that practically all types of Russian missiles and drones were used in the attack. Sibiga accused Russia of deliberately shelling residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

"War criminal Putin can only wage a vile and terrorist war against civilians, women and children. Because in its war against the Ukrainian defense forces it cannot achieve a single result. Such strikes are grave war crimes and we inform all partners and international organizations about them, calling for accountability and strong reactions," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

He added that on the second day of his working visit to Japan he would inform his colleagues about the attack, as well as the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen support for the Ukrainian people.

"We want strong international reactions. Not just words of condemnation, but concrete actions to stop Russian terror. Solutions for air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine are needed now, not later! Solutions to increase sanction pressure on Russia are needed now, not later!", he urged.

Over 30 objects in all districts of Kiev were damaged or destroyed in the massive Russian attack at night. The latest figures show that 13 people were killed and 86 injured in the attack on the capital. Among the injured were a six-year-old girl and her one-and-a-half-year-old brother.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram that Russia used more than 70 missiles and nearly 500 drones in the attack, Ukrinform notes. Nearly half of the missiles were ballistic, and the drones included "Shahedi" rockets.

Rescue operations in the Ukrainian capital continue.