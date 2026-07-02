Turkish radar system saves people trapped after Venezuela earthquake

The radar system “DAR“ developed in Turkey, which penetrates behind walls, is helping to rescue people trapped under rubble after the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, reports the Anadolu Agency, quoted by BTA.

Turkish military rescue teams that arrived in the country immediately after the disaster are effectively using the system, the agency added, citing a statement from the STM company, the manufacturer of the system, which operates in the defense industry.

According to the company, so far the high-tech device in question, weighing only 6.5 kilograms, has helped to successfully locate and save the lives of over 50 people after the earthquake.

DAR uses ultra-wideband signals to obtain data on the location of stationary or moving objects in confined spaces that are out of sight, the source added.

The agency recalls that DAR has already been used in search and rescue operations after the earthquakes of February 6, 2023 in the Kahramanmaraş city area, Turkey, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

According to the manufacturer's campaign, DAR also serves civilian purposes such as rescue operations after earthquakes, avalanches, as well as in the fight against human trafficking and migrant smuggling. For military purposes, the system is used for hostage rescue, counterterrorism and internal security operations, the company added.