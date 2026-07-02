1 million euro fine! France releases Russian tanker Tagore

French authorities have imposed a fine of 1 million euros on the tanker "Tagore", which was detained in late May for its role in transporting Russian oil and gas, the French Justice Ministry said, quoted by "Reuters".

The ministry specified that after paying the penalty, the ship can now leave French territorial waters.

On June 1, French President Emmanuel Macron published a video on the social network X, showing commandos boarding the "Tagore" during an operation carried out a day earlier.

According to Western countries, Moscow is using old tankers, part of the so-called Russian "shadow fleet", transporting oil and gas to circumvent sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

France and Britain have already announced that they will step up action against such ships as part of European efforts to limit Moscow's ability to finance the war.

Russia rejects the term "shadow fleet" and insists that the oil exports are legal. The Russian government has also condemned attempts by Western countries to intercept tankers, calling them illegal and comparing the actions to piracy.